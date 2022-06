HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A consensus second-team All-American, Paolo Banchero was selected first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds, leading Duke to a Final Four appearance.

He is the fourth No. 1 overall pick in Blue Devil history.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.