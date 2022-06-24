Advertisement

Driver finds body inside recycling truck among cardboard, police say

Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.
Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.(photovs/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine said a waste management employee discovered a body inside a recycling truck on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Scarborough Police Department, the driver of a recycling truck found the body of a deceased male among cardboard that the truck had picked up earlier.

The body was removed from the truck and taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
KSP trooper indicted on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say

Latest News

Congress passed a bill Friday that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of...
Congress approves free student meal extension through summer
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
The decision written by Justice Samuel Alito finds that there is no longer a federal...
Eastern Kentuckians react to Supreme Court ruling
Firefighters in California used about 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish a Tesla fire that...
Tesla fire takes more than 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish, crews say
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling