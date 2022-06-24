‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the help of the FBI, are investigating after several “disturbing” letters were found at several churches and at least one business in the county.

The LaFollette Press, a local newspaper and a WVLT News partner, managed to get ahold of what they reported is one of the letters. The Press reported that they had gotten the letter from a “concerned citizen” that “wants people to know they are safe to attend church services,” and got confirmation from Sheriff Robbie Goins that it was the same letter as some found at the Campbell County locations.

“It does appear to be the same letter,” Goins told the Press.

The media outlet also asked a local business for confirmation.

“Harp Funeral Home in Jellico, one of the locations that received an unsolicited letter, verified that the text of the letter was the same as the one the funeral home had received, though it was five pages instead of four with a bigger font, it appeared,” the Press reported.

The letter contains several allusions to the Christian faith, and focuses on conspiracy theories surrounding supposed “mind-reading technologies.” The letter also covers other conspiracy theory bases, like an alien invasion.

“These technologies can be used against us for mind control, harassment, theft of idea and used as a tool for war. Telepathy, altered emotions and subliminal messaging, part of the calling,” the letter reads.

The author also supplied a link to a website, which appears to host a digital version of the same content.

Goins has said at previous press events that he did not think churchgoers should feel unsafe when attending, as the letters do not contain any threats to people, but rather cryptic conspiracy theory warnings.

“Go to church, enjoy your service. Go worship, we’ll be close by. I think you’re safe, don’t let it hinder you or your family from going this weekend,” said Goins.

You can take a look at the Press’ images of the letters here:

‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed (LaFollette Press)

‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed (LaFollette Press)

‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed (LaFollette Press)

‘Disturbing’ Campbell County church letters revealed (LaFollette Press)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.