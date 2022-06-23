Advertisement

UK to host Bellarmine in Rupp on Nov. 29

Game will be first-ever meeting between two schools
UK will host Bellarmine on Nov. 29 in Rupp Arena.
UK will host Bellarmine on Nov. 29 in Rupp Arena.(Bellarmine Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will host Bellarmine University at Rupp Arena on Nov. 29. The Knights made the announcement Wednesday on their Twitter account.

It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Last year, Bellarmine finished with a 20-13 record and won the ASUN championship. They missed the postseason due to the school’s transition to Div. 1 basketball.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival
A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
gas dropping at the pump
Pres. Joe Biden calls for federal gas tax suspension, what this means for Kentuckians

Latest News

Newman High School quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass during a playoff game...
QB Arch Manning commits to Texas for college career
Middlesboro @ Leslie County - October 1, 2021
Sophomore QB Landry Collett transfers to Leslie County
Kory Thacker named Betsy Layne GBB head coach
Kory Thacker named Betsy Layne Girls’ HC
Jordan Akal signing
Harlan’s Jordan Akal signs with King University
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
UK’s Ryan Ritter wins 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Golden Glove