SOAR Focus Summit kicks off in Hazard Thursday

Photo Courtesy: Shaping Our Appalachian Region website
Photo Courtesy: Shaping Our Appalachian Region website(SOAR/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Day 1 of the first Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, Summit is underway in Perry County.

Registration started at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Federal Center on the campus of Hazard Community and Techincal College.

SOAR officials will welcome attendees to the summit at 1 p.m.

Here is a link to the agenda for the two-day event.

We will have more coverage of the event starting this afternoon on WYMT.

