SEKY school board approves no backpack policy for some students

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When some students head back to school in August, they will need to leave one item at home.

Officials with the Knox County School System tell WYMT in a recent school board meeting, members approved a no backpack policy for middle and high school students.

As part of that policy, we’re told duffle, book and briefcase-style bags are also not allowed.

Exceptions to the rule include student-athletes who need to bring items to school for practice or games. Those bags will be stored by school officials when students enter the building until they are needed.

Students participating in overnight trips will also follow the same guidelines as listed above for athletes.

We’re told this policy will not apply to elementary school students.

We will have more on this story later today on WYMT.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.