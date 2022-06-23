QB Arch Manning commits to Texas for college career

(WYMT/CBS SPORTS) - The number one ranked player in the 247Sports’ Class of 2023 and nephew to two NFL QB legends has picked where he will play college football.

On Thursday, Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas on his Twitter account.

Manning chose the Big 12 school over SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia.

The 6′4″ quarterback from Isidore Newman High School has thrown for more than 6,300 yards and 81 touchdowns in his high school campaign.

