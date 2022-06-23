Advertisement

New Kentucky program to help people pay for farmer’s market food

Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put...
Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the senior farmers market nutrition program.(none)
By Claudette Enriquez and Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture increased funding for one program for farmers markets.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the senior farmers market nutrition program. That will help boost the total funding to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.

“As inflation has gone on and on, their incomes have basically stayed put, so anything that we can do to help them stretch that food dollar a little bit is a big boost to their bottom line and to their ability to make it through the month and eat properly during that time,” said Brian Jeffiers, Agricultural extension agent in Johnson County.

You can click here to find out if you qualify for the senior farmers market nutrition program.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival
A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
According to the sheriff's office, Mooney and Esposito are convicted felons.
Two arrested after large drug raid in Logan County
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job