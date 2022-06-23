New Kentucky program to help people pay for farmer’s market food

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture increased funding for one program for farmers markets.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the senior farmers market nutrition program. That will help boost the total funding to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.

“As inflation has gone on and on, their incomes have basically stayed put, so anything that we can do to help them stretch that food dollar a little bit is a big boost to their bottom line and to their ability to make it through the month and eat properly during that time,” said Brian Jeffiers, Agricultural extension agent in Johnson County.

You can click here to find out if you qualify for the senior farmers market nutrition program.

