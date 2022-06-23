Advertisement

Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say

By Dakota Makres
Jun. 23, 2022
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department needs help finding a man officers say stole from a jewelry store.

Police said the man walked into Kay Jewelers in Pikeville Wednesday afternoon.

We are told the man asked to see merchandise from a case and walked out with nearly $4,000 worth of jewelry in three minutes later.

Officers said he got into a gold or silver early 2000′s Toyota Camry. They said the engine was left running.

Police are looking for a white man, possibly in his 40′s, with brown and gray hair.

You are asked to call 606-437-5511 if you have any information.

