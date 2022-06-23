Knox County School District purchasing school supplies for upcoming year

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County School District is purchasing school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The district is using it’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to fund teachers and classrooms with school supplies for every student.

”One of the things we decided to do with that federal funds is to sort of in a way give it back to families. School supplies is one thing all families go out and purchase and it one thing that costs a lot, especially upfront in August,” Frank Shelton, Knox County Schools Communications and Governance said.

The school district will be supplying all school supply needs throughout the school year.

