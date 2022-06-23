Advertisement

KSP trooper indicted on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal grand jury in London has indicted a Kentucky State Police trooper for conspiracy as well as engaging in misleading conduct in order to prevent communication to a federal official or commission of a federal offense.

32-year-old Michael L. Howell, along with a second KSP Trooper, are alleged to have conspired with others in an effort to conceal the true nature of force used by KSP Troopers, and the circumstances under which force is used, to detain an arrestee.

The indictment alleges that Howell and others failed to disclose the use of force by developing a fictional story to match “the closest thing to what the video would show,” in order to conceal the truth and mislead his investigating supervisor.

A date for Howell to appear in court is scheduled for July 8th at 1:30 p.m. and he faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

This indictment is part of an ongoing investigation.

