Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We have learned the name of the Kentucky Power worker who died.

The family said Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr., 58, was killed Thursday morning.

We are working to find out funeral arrangements.

Original Story:

We are learning about a death involving a Kentucky Power worker.

Officials said the worker died in a car crash Thursday morning while working in the Hazard area.

“All of us at Kentucky Power are heartbroken by this tragic news and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and to all who knew our employee.”

Cindy Wiseman, Kentucky Power Spokeswoman

We are working to learn more and will bring you updates as we get them.

