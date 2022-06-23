“It cost us probably an extra 40% this year.” Fireworks shows feeling the pinch ahead of Independence Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, those purchasing fireworks are feeling the pinch of skyrocketing prices.

“It cost us probably an extra 40 percent versus last year for the same show, for the Fourth of July event,” said Jeff Dobson, Knott County Judge Executive.

Knott County is hosting not one, but two firework celebrations this year. Despite the higher prices, Dobson says there still going as big as last year, but they wish they could do more.

“We want to do a much bigger show but we had to hold it to what we had to do last year in order to stay within budget.” said Dobson.

Supply chain issues and inflation are also forcing some stores to increase prices.

James Upshaw manages the fireworks tent in front of the Hazard Walmart.

“I did this two years ago and there’s some things I see that went up 20 and 30 dollars, and other stuff is the same. So I guess it just depends on the product,” said Topshaw.

Although it’s early, Topshaw says he hasn’t noticed a drop in crowds.

“I don’t really think it will affect them, I mean it’s the Fourth of July. It’s one of the greatest holidays of the year and I think they’ll still come and spend some money on fireworks.” he said. “Just to have some good time for the fourth.”

If you’re interested in Knott County’s Independence Day celebrations, you can go here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.