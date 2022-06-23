Heat continues to close out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even after our cold front moved through the mountains last night, we’re not exactly basking in the cooler air this afternoon as our heat dome continues it’s domination of the region’s weather. That should continue as we finish up the work week and head into the weekend before some relief swings by.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet another typical mostly clear but slightly muggy overnight expected for our Thursday night. Lows look to drop down into the lower 60s tonight, so while it will be a bit muggy, it won’t be too uncomfortable overnight. More heat on the way as we head into our Friday.

Looking like a much calmer finish to this week versus last week around the area as we look to see another toasty afternoon on tap. A mix of sun and clouds expected for tomorrow afternoon as highs once again top out near the 90° mark. We will continue to see mild and muggy conditions as we head into the overnight hours as well. We’ll only cool into the middle and upper 60s overnight as we gear up for one more hot sunny day.

The Weekend and Beyond

Our high pressure is slowly starting to break down, but not before we increase the heat just a little bit more ahead of our front. With more humidity working into the air, combined with a mix of sun and clouds, Saturday will see high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, with feels like temperatures approaching the upper 90s and low 100s. I can’t rule out some stray showers or thunderstorms developing either in the heat of the afternoon.

Another cold front looks to approach the region as we head into the day on Sunday. After a morning of sun and clouds, we’ll increase the cloud cover ahead of the front set to move through Sunday night. After we reach up into the lower 90s again, we’ll cool back into the 60s overnight as showers and storms push through the region. The good news, however, is that front looks to bring much quieter and cooler weather to the mountains to start the new work week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.