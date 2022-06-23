Few clouds around early, sunny skies bring the heat back this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After our line of storms fizzled Wednesday night, it looks like the big story, at least for the next few days, returns to the hot and abnormally dry conditions.

Today and Tonight

After a few clouds and some very mild temperatures this morning, the sun returns by this afternoon, taking us right back into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

Look for mostly clear skies and muggy conditions tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine will push us up close to 90 for daytime highs to wrap up the work week on Friday. Clear skies carry us into the evening hours as lows only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend features a mixed bag of weather. I believe we start Saturday dry, but some scattered rain chances will return to the forecast in the evening hours and could linger into Sunday. It will stay hot though. It looks like we approach 90 before the rain on Saturday and still get into the low 90s even with the rain on Sunday. Remember, the keyword, as always, is scattered. While we are not in official drought territory yet, we are down more than 2.5″ on rainfall for the month of June at NWS Jackson. We are down to only a 0.65″ surplus for the year. That’s dry. Hopefully, some rain will return to the mountains soon.

I do have some good news for the first couple of days of next week as we get ready to wrap up June. Outside of some rain chances on Monday, highs will only be around 80 or just above for Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. That trend will not last as we jump right back into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday under sunny skies.

