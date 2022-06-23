Clay County BOE approves police force, superintendent says

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Public Schools officials approved a police force for the school district.

Superintendent of Schools, William Sexton, said the Board of Education voted Monday night to approve the force. He told WYMT it passed unanimously.

The recent passing of HB 63 requires each school district across Kentucky to have a school resource officer (SRO) at every school by August 1.

Sexton said his district needs 10 officers but funding, timeline and finding qualified personnel is what the district is working on now.

He said the Board of Education is committed to the safety of its students.

Sexton added people have already applied for the positions.

You can find the application here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.