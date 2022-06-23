Advertisement

Clay County BOE approves police force, superintendent says

(Source: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Public Schools officials approved a police force for the school district.

Superintendent of Schools, William Sexton, said the Board of Education voted Monday night to approve the force. He told WYMT it passed unanimously.

The recent passing of HB 63 requires each school district across Kentucky to have a school resource officer (SRO) at every school by August 1.

Sexton said his district needs 10 officers but funding, timeline and finding qualified personnel is what the district is working on now.

He said the Board of Education is committed to the safety of its students.

Sexton added people have already applied for the positions.

You can find the application here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Family releases name of Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Sheriff releases name in deadly Southern Ky. crash
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival
A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington

Latest News

Mountain News Top Stories at 4:00 p.m. - June 23, 2022
Mountain News Top Stories at 4:00 p.m. - June 23, 2022
London Police Dept. Chief Darrel Kilburn set to retire
Southern Ky. police chief set to retire after more than 20 years of service
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say
Man walks out of Eastern Ky. store with $4,000 worth of jewelry, police say
FRMRS
*KY Department of Agriculture announces new funding for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs - 6pm*