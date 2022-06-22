Advertisement

Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95

FILE - Hall of Fame inductee Bruton Smith entertains the crowd as his son, Marcus Smith, left,...
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee Bruton Smith entertains the crowd as his son, Marcus Smith, left, looks on during NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. Bruton Smith, a North Carolina native and entrepreneur who fell in love with auto racing and parlayed it into a career as an eccentric and successful promoter, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of natural causes. He was 95. His death was confirmed by Speedway Motorsports, the company he founded and owns and operates 11 race tracks across the United States.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
By The Associated Press and JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from rural North Carolina and parlayed his love of motorsports into becoming a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of its most eccentric and successful promoters, died Wednesday. He was 95.

His death was announced by Speedway Motorsports LLC, the company formed when he consolidated his entities in 1994. Smith made it the first public motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange three months later. Speedway Motorsports said Smith died of natural causes.

His son, Marcus, the current president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, on Tuesday posted a tribute to his father on social media. “I had a wonderful Father’s Day weekend. I am so thankful to be a dad, and to have an amazing dad.” The post was accompanied by two photos of Smith, surrounded in both by his family.

Born March 2, 1927 on a farm in Oakboro, Ollen Bruton Smith was the youngest of nine children. He watched his first race as an 8-year-old and bought his first race car at 17 for $700.

“The whole idea at that time was I was that I was going to be a race car driver. I learned to drive, but that career didn’t last long,” Smith said about his early start.

After his mother discouraged him from racing, Smith instead became an entrepreneur and promoted his first race at age 18. He was also a stateside paratrooper during the Korean War in his early 20s.

But his love was promoting and he founded Speedway Motorsports, a company that currently owns 11 facilities across the United States. The tracks host NASCAR, IndyCar and other series in Atlanta, Bristol, Tennessee, Charlotte, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma, California, Texas, Dover, Delaware, Nashville, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and Kentucky.

NASCAR races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, a track that was purchased by Speedway Motorsports late last year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Clay Co. man arrested, found passed out in FedEx vehicle
FedEx worker found passed out in mail truck in Clay County
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival
A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
Danny Coleman
Appalachian News-Express mourns loss of Danny Coleman

Latest News

The owner faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and...
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting
An animal shelter in Hazard is experiencing a surplus of animals that are in desperate need of...
EKY animal shelter experiences overwhelming amount of drop-offs
The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines