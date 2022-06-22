Advertisement

Southern Ky. high school graduate sees a dream come true at the U.S. Capitol Building

Corbin High School student sees a dream come true at the U.S. Capitol Building
Corbin High School student sees a dream come true at the U.S. Capitol Building(Congressman Hal Rogers)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky high school graduate saw a dream come true.

2022 Corbin High School graduate, Quincy Calico, made a trip to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to see her artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol Building.

A Facebook post from Congressman Hal Rogers said Calico’s artwork will hang in the Capitol Building for one year.

“As winner of the Congressional Art Competition, Quincy represents the incredibly talented artists that we have in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District,” the post said.

Calico was one of three students who received a $1,000 Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Nancy Ritchie has owned and operated Ritchie's Art and Gift Shoppe since 1962.
Pikeville store owner celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years of business
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.

Latest News

106 students from kindergarten to 6th grade came out to learn and to have fun throughout the...
Pikeville Elementary School hosts more than 100 kids for Camp Invention
camp invention
Pikeville Elementary School hosts more than 100 kids for Camp Invention - 6pm
Lucas Jones was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition he has battled for the...
‘Half a heart, twice the fight’: Community rallies behind 9-year-old with heart condition
Kentucky House Bill 63 would ensure a School Resource Officer be made available in every school...
School districts make plans and face obstacles to assign School Resource Officers to every campus