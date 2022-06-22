Southern Ky. high school graduate sees a dream come true at the U.S. Capitol Building

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky high school graduate saw a dream come true.

2022 Corbin High School graduate, Quincy Calico, made a trip to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to see her artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol Building.

A Facebook post from Congressman Hal Rogers said Calico’s artwork will hang in the Capitol Building for one year.

“As winner of the Congressional Art Competition, Quincy represents the incredibly talented artists that we have in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District,” the post said.

Calico was one of three students who received a $1,000 Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship in 2021.

