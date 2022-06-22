Showers and storms possible tonight as heat continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re now firmly into summertime and, in accordance with that, we’ve got some toasty temperatures on the way as we head through the work week and into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The only interruption in this week’s heat looks to be the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms as we run through this evening and early overnight as a weak front pushes through the area. The northern half of the area remains under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening. It’s not a huge threat, but some gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible as storms move in from the north. Lows fall back into the upper 60s overnight as the front pushes through.

The front doesn’t have a lot of cooler air behind it, but it does have some drier air. Sunshine returns after some partly cloudy skies during the morning as the front pushes by. As sunshine takes over in the afternoon, we’re back into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s. Overnight lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s as we settle back to mostly clear skies.

Into the Weekend

Heat continues into the beginning of the weekend timeframe as well. More sunshine and warm air continues working in for Friday and on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine both days as we are firmly back under the heat dome. That should allow highs to reach back into the lower 90s for both afternoons, with dew points in the lower to middle 60s, it will feel closer to 95° to 100° with the heat index. Overnight, lows fall back into the middle and upper 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine will also be possible Sunday and Monday as well, though, we do await another boundary pushing in from the north. That would allow some showers and storms to bubble up during Sunday afternoon heading into early on Monday. After highs on Sunday in the lower 90s, cooler air moves in from the north, dropping highs back into the lower 80s for Monday and into Tuesday as sunshine looks to return to the region.

