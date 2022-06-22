Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms possible later today

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another warm day is in store across the mountains, but we are watching for showers and storms to return later this evening.

Wednesday through Thursday night

Most of your day is looking dry, mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures soar into the mid-90s by the afternoon. Dewpoints have also increased into the lower-60s, so the air will be a little more muggy today than the past few days. We are watching for showers and storms to return, especially by the evening and overnight.

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(WYMT Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region in a Level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather, with a Level 2 Slight risk including portions of Wayne, WV, Carter and Boyd counties. The primary threat will be strong, straight-line winds. The overall threat is low, but a few gusty storms will be possible, so stay weather aware!

Into tonight, scattered showers and storms continue. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-60s.

A stray shower is possible early Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be warm with highs reaching the upper-80s.

We remain dry and partly cloudy into Thursday night. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The Weekend

Friday is looking nice but warm! We stay dry and mostly sunny as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

On Saturday, most of us will stay dry; however, a stray shower or two can not be ruled out. Warm weather continues with highs reaching the low-and-mid-90s. Lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, especially late. High temperatures stay in the lower-90s. For now, the severe weather threat looks low, but we will keep an eye on it!

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers look to linger into Monday morning, but we begin to dry out by the afternoon. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be much cooler! Highs only reach the lower-80s, with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Tuesday is looking good! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Cooler temperatures continue with highs staying in the lower-80s. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Clay Co. man arrested, found passed out in FedEx vehicle
FedEx worker found passed out in mail truck in Clay County
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits Kings Island, police say
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - June 21, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - June 21, 2022
WYMT Hot Weather
Summer officially kicks off with above average temperatures
Photo: Allen Bolling
Warm and dry for the first day of Summer
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - June 20, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - June 20, 2022