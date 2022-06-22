Scattered showers and storms possible later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another warm day is in store across the mountains, but we are watching for showers and storms to return later this evening.

Wednesday through Thursday night

Most of your day is looking dry, mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures soar into the mid-90s by the afternoon. Dewpoints have also increased into the lower-60s, so the air will be a little more muggy today than the past few days. We are watching for showers and storms to return, especially by the evening and overnight.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region in a Level 1 Marginal risk for severe weather, with a Level 2 Slight risk including portions of Wayne, WV, Carter and Boyd counties. The primary threat will be strong, straight-line winds. The overall threat is low, but a few gusty storms will be possible, so stay weather aware!

Into tonight, scattered showers and storms continue. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-60s.

A stray shower is possible early Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be warm with highs reaching the upper-80s.

We remain dry and partly cloudy into Thursday night. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The Weekend

Friday is looking nice but warm! We stay dry and mostly sunny as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

On Saturday, most of us will stay dry; however, a stray shower or two can not be ruled out. Warm weather continues with highs reaching the low-and-mid-90s. Lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, especially late. High temperatures stay in the lower-90s. For now, the severe weather threat looks low, but we will keep an eye on it!

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers look to linger into Monday morning, but we begin to dry out by the afternoon. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be much cooler! Highs only reach the lower-80s, with lows falling into the mid-50s.

Tuesday is looking good! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Cooler temperatures continue with highs staying in the lower-80s. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

