Regional driver licensing office opens in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the opening of a new driver licensing regional office in Pikeville on Wednesday.

The new office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 126 Trivette Drive.

“We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing Regional Offices as one of three ways Kentuckians can now renew a driver’s licenses or state identification card,” said Beshear. “Kentuckians have more choices, like opting for a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, renewing online or by mail, or choosing a card good for eight years instead of four.”

The office in Pikeville is the 30th office to open across the Commonwealth. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, there are plans to open one more office in Lexington this summer.

