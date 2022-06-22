Advertisement

Prestonsburg to have baseball/softball fields turfed

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The 15th Region may have found a permanent home for their baseball and softball tournaments.

According to Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, the baseball and softball fields at Stonecrest Golf Course will have their infields turfed. With the move, the city hopes to make the complex a permanent home for the 15th Region baseball and softball tournaments.

“The city is going to be hosting it, not Prestonsburg High School,” Stapleton said. “We’re going to host it and we’ve worked something out with the schools that would have gotten money for running concession stands, for hosting the tournament. We’ve worked out a way for them to get some money through concessions and we feel we’ve put more money back into the 15th Region to go out to the schools.”

If the schools and city council approves the work, the 15th Region tournaments may come to Prestonsburg as soon as 2023.

