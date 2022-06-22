Pres. Joe Biden calls for federal gas tax suspension, what this means for Kentuckians

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called for a suspension of the federal gas tax until the end of September.

This would save Americans more than 18 cents a gallon on gas and 24 cents on diesel.

The president is also advising states to take steps towards removing their own gas tax. But some are worried the relief this brings now could lead to more pain later on.

“That becomes a concern when you suspend the gas tax, will that become a shortage of funds when we talk about keeping our roads in prime condition.” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Bluegrass.

Governor Andy Beshear already froze Kentucky’s state gas tax earlier this month, stopping a two cent price increase from setting in July 1st.

“We really have to tread carefully when we talk about any measure that might take funding away from that, even if it’s one with the best intentions.” She said.

Kentucky’s state gas tax is 26 cents per gallon. This money goes towards the state’s road fund, which builds and improves existing roads.

Hawkins is concerned a federal tax suspension could do little to help the consumer.

“whether or not that will all be passed along to the consumer, because that’s no guarantee, we could see that that retailers increase that base price a little bit,” she said. “So that the difference is diminished somewhat.”

Beyond a federal or state tax break, substantial relief may be hard to find.

“I don’t see anything that is going to drastically cause a drastic decrease in our prices anytime soon.” Said Hawkins.

Hawkins recommends keeping your car well-maintained, and tires inflated, to improve gas mileage.

