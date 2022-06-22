Advertisement

Letcher County Recovery Festival held Wednesday

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) held a recovery festival Wednesday morning in downtown Whitesburg.

Those with MCCC said they handed out information and literature on recovery and hope.

Adam Maggard, the Director of the Southeast Kentucky Region, said he was happy with the turn out.

“We just need people to realize there’s help out there,” said Sis Turner with MCCC.

Organizations like Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC), ARC, the Rebound Center, and others were at the festival.

