Laurel County Sheriff investigating deadly single-car crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Laurel County Sheriff announced an investigation into a deadly crash on KY-1394.

According to a release, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. and involved one car running into a fence, turning over, and ejecting some of the passengers.

One of the people in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, two were ejected and two were trapped inside when the car turned over.

Three of them were taken to the UK Medical Center in a helicopter.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say one had life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries, and one was uninjured.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.