KY-80 bridge dedicated in memory of SEKY sheriff

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A bridge on Kentucky Highway 80 is dedicated to a beloved County Sheriff.

The Sheriff Sam Catron Memorial Bridge was dedicated in memory of the late Pulaski County Sheriff, who was killed twenty years ago.

“Some people, they’ll say they don’t recognize the name, but a lot of people anymore with your internet and computers and all, they’ll go back and look that up and see who that was,” said the Catron’s brother Lewis Catron.

Sheriff Catron was killed outside the Shopville Stab Volunteer Fire Department and on Wednesday, community members and Catron’s loved ones gathered there to celebrate this dedication.

“He wanted to serve the people of Pulaski County and he gave his life doing it,” said Lewis Catron.

The bridge is located close to the fire station, which is also an area that Catron traveled through often while on duty.

“He was truly a servant and the people of Pulaski County came out in droves when he passed away and he received support throughout his life and tragically in his passing as well,” said Shane Baker, State Representative of the 85th district. “I’m just glad to be able to be a part of this.”

Lewis Catron said that although he is thankful for the support he and his family has received for the dedication, he felt Sam might have had a different reaction to the dedication.

“He’d be looking down on us, rolling them eyes, saying, ‘what’s the fuss about?’” Lewis said.

Lewis added that he’s grateful his brother’s legacy can live on in this way.

“He was a great all-around person and you know, a lot of people thought the world of him and you know, its just a good way to honor him and what he did.”

This memorial bridge marks the second thing dedicated in Catron’s honor, with the first memorial located in front of the Shopville Stab Volunteer Fire Department.

