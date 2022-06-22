Advertisement

KY-80 bridge dedicated in memory of SEKY sheriff

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A bridge on Kentucky Highway 80 is dedicated to a beloved County Sheriff.

The Sheriff Sam Catron Memorial Bridge was dedicated in memory of the late Pulaski County Sheriff, who was killed twenty years ago.

“Some people, they’ll say they don’t recognize the name, but a lot of people anymore with your internet and computers and all, they’ll go back and look that up and see who that was,” said the Catron’s brother Lewis Catron.

Sheriff Catron was killed outside the Shopville Stab Volunteer Fire Department and on Wednesday, community members and Catron’s loved ones gathered there to celebrate this dedication.

“He wanted to serve the people of Pulaski County and he gave his life doing it,” said Lewis Catron.

The bridge is located close to the fire station, which is also an area that Catron traveled through often while on duty.

“He was truly a servant and the people of Pulaski County came out in droves when he passed away and he received support throughout his life and tragically in his passing as well,” said Shane Baker, State Representative of the 85th district. “I’m just glad to be able to be a part of this.”

Lewis Catron said that although he is thankful for the support he and his family has received for the dedication, he felt Sam might have had a different reaction to the dedication.

“He’d be looking down on us, rolling them eyes, saying, ‘what’s the fuss about?’” Lewis said.

Lewis added that he’s grateful his brother’s legacy can live on in this way.

“He was a great all-around person and you know, a lot of people thought the world of him and you know, its just a good way to honor him and what he did.”

This memorial bridge marks the second thing dedicated in Catron’s honor, with the first memorial located in front of the Shopville Stab Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Clay Co. man arrested, found passed out in FedEx vehicle
FedEx worker found passed out in mail truck in Clay County
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival
A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
Danny Coleman
Appalachian News-Express mourns loss of Danny Coleman

Latest News

Officials say, at all state or national parks, if animals become too reliant on food from...
Park officials remind folks of camping safety regarding local wildlife
CAMP
Park officials remind folks of camping safety regarding local wildlife - 6pm
Our very own Sam Dick is still working in the industry, now with a part time position at the...
Former WKYT anchor Sam Dick teams up with WEKU radio
Laurel County Sheriff investigating deadly single-car crash