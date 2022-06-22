Kory Thacker named Betsy Layne Girls’ HC

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Cats have a new leader going into the 2022 season.

Kory Thacker was introduced as head coach of the Betsy Layne girls’ basketball team.

”Being the first time coaching girls going from coaching boys obviously there’s a big transition, but at the end of the day it’s basketball,” said Thacker. “We’ve done exceptionally well this summer. It’s a great building block for where we want to be.”

Betsy Layne finished the 2021-22 season with an 8-21 record.

