Harlan’s Jordan Akal signs with King University

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan’s Jordan Akal is signing to play basketball at King University.

“I just wanna say thank you to Coach Gillespie, for one paying for my education and really loving me,” Jordan Akal said.

Akal led the Green Dragons to the All “A” Tournament semi-finals , the regional tournament and was named 2022 13th Region Player of the Year.

He was surrounded by family, teammates, coaches, including his father and Harlan head coach, Derrick Akal, and school administrators Wednesday at his signing.

“Jordan is just so much more than a basketball player... It’s something that younger folks need to take notice of,” Harlan Superintendent CD Morton said. “We’re really proud of him. One of the best to ever play in this gym. We look forward to a bright, bright future you have.”

Jordan said he will miss his teammates and has nothing but great memories for his time at Harlan.

“It was a great ride, definitely with my family and my friends, definitely with my teammates, I just want to say thank you to them,” Akal said.

