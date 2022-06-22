Advertisement

Former WKYT anchor Sam Dick teams up with WEKU radio

By WKYT News Staff
Jun. 22, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Our very own Sam Dick is still working in the industry, now with a part time position at the WEKU radio station. He is doing stories for the station that cover a variety of topics.

This is not Sam’s first stint in radio, as he said this is bringing his broadcasting career full circle from where he started in college.

“I left some great journalists at KYT, but have joined some great journalists at WEKU. They’re great, they do great work here, they’re an aggressive newsroom, and they believe in community journalism.” said Dick, who made his first WEKU appearance on Wednesday.

Sam is excited for his new adventure in radio, saying he wants to focus on inspiring stories and people who do special things. He’s still curious after all these years.

