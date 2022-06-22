Advertisement

Emergency project underway to restore access to home blocked by mine drainage

By Dakota Makres and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POUND, Va. (WYMT) - An abandoned mine emergency was declared by the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) after a home became blocked in Pound, Virginia.

Officials said runoff from an historic coal mine filled a culvert in from of the home. The house is below a surface mine that stopped operating in 1975.

A $22,055 Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grant will go to replacing the culvert and restoring access to the home.

“We knew we had to act fast when we learned this was the home of an elderly resident,” said Virginia Energy Director of Coal Programs Randy Moore. We have crews working on-site today to make sure safe access is reestablished and that the erosion and drainage from this historic coal mine site is properly diverted to prevent this from happening again.”

