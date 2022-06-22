EKY animal shelter experiences overwhelming amount of drop-offs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -An animal shelter in Hazard is experiencing a surplus of animals that are in desperate need of homes.

Those with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter said they are running out of room to house any more strays, but animals are still showing up.

On Tuesday, 25 animals were left at the shelter and before the gates opened Wednesday, there were already 10 more.

The shelter has already had to euthanize animals labeled “aggressives,” but employees fear they will have to euthanize animals that are adoptable just to make more room.

Shelter manager Allie Mullins said that current pet owners can help prevent this issue in the future by getting their pets spayed and neutered.

“We’ll help in any way we can, but just please spay and neuter your animals because there are no homes in this area,” said Mullins.

The shelter also has adoption and foster programs.

Mullins added that for people who do choose to foster an animal, food is provided by the shelter for the duration of the animal’s stay.

To learn more about ways to volunteer, adopt or foster, contact The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter via Facebook.

