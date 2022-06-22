Advertisement

Eastern Ky. native named Congressman Hal Rogers’ new District Director

Jackson County native named Congressman Hal Rogers’ new district director
Jackson County native named Congressman Hal Rogers’ new district director(Congressman Hal Rogers)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jackson County native is taking on a new role in Congressman Hal Rogers’ Office.

It was announced Wednesday that Carlos Cameron, of Jackson County, was named Rogers’ new District Director for Kentucky’s Fifth District.

He succeeds Karen Kelly as the District Director. Kelly will transition to the private sector in July.

Cameron has worked with Congressman Rogers since 2014. He began as a Field Representative and was later named Deputy District Director in 2019.

“Carlos has spent the last eight years traveling with me across our wide-spread, 30-county region, dedicating countless hours to ensure we know the needs and challenges in every county that I represent in Washington,” Rogers said. “He has worked tirelessly on a number of major projects in our region and I am confident that he will continue those successful efforts in his new role as District Director.”

Kelly has an extensive career with Rogers. They have worked together for more than 25 years. She served as District Director of Kentucky’s Fifth District since 2013, served as founding President/CEO of Operation UNITE and was President/CEO of Eastern Kentucky Pride.

“She has been a tenacious leader and consummate advocate for the people of this region during some of the toughest economic times that we’ve ever faced,” Rogers added. “She has been a loyal and trusted advisor to me over the years, and I am grateful that she chose to use her sheer talent and expertise to help make our region a better place to live. I wish Karen the very best in her future endeavors, as we continue the work of shaping a brighter future in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Clay Co. man arrested, found passed out in FedEx vehicle
FedEx worker found passed out in mail truck in Clay County
A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three...
Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival
Danny Coleman
Appalachian News-Express mourns loss of Danny Coleman

Latest News

The Cumberland Star Riverboat sets off at the Mouth of the Laurel about 25 minutes from Corbin.
Officials hoping Kentuckians discover their own backyard with summer travel
gas dropping at the pump
Pres. Joe Biden calls for federal gas tax suspension, what this means for Kentuckians
Emergency project underway to restore access to home blocked by mine drainage
Emergency project underway to restore access to home blocked by mine drainage
Letcher County Recovery Festival held Wednesday
Letcher County Recovery Festival held Wednesday