Eastern Ky. native named Congressman Hal Rogers’ new District Director

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Jackson County native is taking on a new role in Congressman Hal Rogers’ Office.

It was announced Wednesday that Carlos Cameron, of Jackson County, was named Rogers’ new District Director for Kentucky’s Fifth District.

He succeeds Karen Kelly as the District Director. Kelly will transition to the private sector in July.

Cameron has worked with Congressman Rogers since 2014. He began as a Field Representative and was later named Deputy District Director in 2019.

“Carlos has spent the last eight years traveling with me across our wide-spread, 30-county region, dedicating countless hours to ensure we know the needs and challenges in every county that I represent in Washington,” Rogers said. “He has worked tirelessly on a number of major projects in our region and I am confident that he will continue those successful efforts in his new role as District Director.”

Kelly has an extensive career with Rogers. They have worked together for more than 25 years. She served as District Director of Kentucky’s Fifth District since 2013, served as founding President/CEO of Operation UNITE and was President/CEO of Eastern Kentucky Pride.

“She has been a tenacious leader and consummate advocate for the people of this region during some of the toughest economic times that we’ve ever faced,” Rogers added. “She has been a loyal and trusted advisor to me over the years, and I am grateful that she chose to use her sheer talent and expertise to help make our region a better place to live. I wish Karen the very best in her future endeavors, as we continue the work of shaping a brighter future in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.”

