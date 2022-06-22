Advertisement

6 aboard helicopter that crashed in southern W.Va.

(Source: AP)
(AP)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six people were aboard a helicopter that crashed early Wednesday evening in Logan County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA officials report the Bell UH-1B model went down near state Route 17. That’s in the Kelly Mountain area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department had confirmed a crash earlier.

According to the FAA, the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

