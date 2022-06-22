6 aboard helicopter that crashed in southern W.Va.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six people were aboard a helicopter that crashed early Wednesday evening in Logan County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA officials report the Bell UH-1B model went down near state Route 17. That’s in the Kelly Mountain area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department had confirmed a crash earlier.

According to the FAA, the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

