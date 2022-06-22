Cornerstone Government Affairs coming to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, a bipartisan government relations, public affairs and consulting firm announced it would be opening an office in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The Cornerstone Government Affairs office will initially have Katelyn Bunning, former legislative director to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Karen Kelly, former district director to the Dean of the House of Representatives Hal Rogers (R-KY), and Ethan Witt, former assistant vice president of government and community relations for Eastern Kentucky University.

“Our expansion to the states back in 2008 has proved to be successful for our clients and our business, and we are excited about this new Kentucky market,” said Campbell Kaufman, the firm’s state office managing director. “Our ability to navigate state policymaking and federal policymaking is a capability that clients and potential clients have been seeking more in the past few years, and we are proud we were ahead of the curve in establishing this service offering.”

The Frankfort office is part of Cornerstone Government Affairs’ efforts to move into states across the United States.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.