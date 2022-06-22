Chris Stapleton tests positive for COVID-19; postpones tour dates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington native and country music star Chris Stapleton has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Stapleton said his shows scheduled for this weekend in Salt Lake City and Denver have been posted as a result.

Ticket holders were asked to contact wherever they go their tickets from if they couldn’t make it to the rescheduled times.

Stapleton thanked fans for the support and said he looks forward to seeing them.

For those who cannot attend a rescheduled date, please contact your point of purchase by Tuesday, 6/28 at 11:59pm local. Posted by Chris Stapleton on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.