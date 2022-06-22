Advertisement

Berea man accused of shooting woman in the head

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of shooting a woman in the head.

An arrest citation for Aaron Clark says he surrendered to police Tuesday night after the shooting.

The citation says officers found the woman with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Crews rushed the woman to the hospital. We don’t know her current condition.

The citation says Clark admitted to shooting the woman during an argument inside the home.

Clark is charged with attempted murder.

