Attempted escapees indicted in Whitley County

They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted three inmates on additional charges stemming from an attempted escape on April 29 at the Whitley County Detention Center on Monday, June 20.

Paul Brock, Nicholas Rucker and Jordan Miracle were all incarcerated at the jail for separate murder cases when they allegedly escaped from their locked cells and kidnapped three jail employees.

In addition to their original respective charges, each are now facing one count of attempting to escape from a penitentiary and three counts of kidnapping. Brock is also facing an additional first-degree persistent felony offender charge after being convicted of three counts of murder in April and having a separate felony case conviction in 2009.

Multiple police departments responded to the detention center in April after Brock and Rucker reportedly got another inmate to purposely have a medical emergency by going off his insulin.

Shortly after the incident, Williamsburg Police Department Chief Wayne Bird said, “Officers learned that these two individuals [Brock and Rucker] staged a medical emergency in a cell. That required attention from the guards. When the guards entered that cell, both Brock and Rucker forced those guards into an interior cell with the inmate having a diabetic emergency.”

Both Brock and Rucker were reportedly one locked door away from escaping when they were captured. No inmates were able to make it outside the facility during the attempt.

