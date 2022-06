HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Kaylee M. Graham.

Kaylee is a senior at Williamsburg City School and has a 3.7 GPA.

Kaylee was a volleyball All-A Championship winner in 2021, is a member of the Beta Club and worked several school events for community service hours.

Congratulations, Kaylee!

