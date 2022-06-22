Appalachian News-Express mourns loss of Danny Coleman

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A man instrumental in promoting several newspapers around the region has died.

The Appalachian News-Express reports its Regional Advertising Director, Danny Coleman, died Monday, June 20 at the age of 51.

Coleman lived in Belfry and worked in the newspaper business for more than one decade at Appalachian Newspapers.

He oversaw advertising operations for the Appalachian News-Express in Pikeville, the Floyd County Chronicle and Times in Prestonsburg, the Hazard Herald in Hazard, the Mingo Messenger in Williamson, West Virginia, and The Paintsville Herald in Paintsville.

Coleman was the treasurer for the Belfry Area Youth Soccer program, volunteer with Relay for Life from 2001 to 2006 and served on the Board of Directors with McVeigh United Pentecostal Church. Additionally, he served as vice president of the Board of Directors of the Tug Valley Arts Council.

“The ANI family is heartbroken about Danny’s passing,” Appalachian Newspapers Inc. Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck said. “He was a great person and a great leader. His kind words, support and robust laugh will be missed by everyone in our organization. Today is a sad day for our family. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.