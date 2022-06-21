Warm and dry for the first day of Summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer officially starts today at 5:13 a.m., and it will definitely feel like Summer across the mountains by the afternoon.

Tuesday through Wednesday night

The weather stays warm and dry to kick off the new season. High temperatures reach the lower-90s under a partly cloudy sky. Heat index values could reach the upper-90s in spots, so stay hydrated if you plan to be outside for a long time today.

Into tonight, we remain cool and calm. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s under a clear sky.

Another warm day is on tap for Wednesday. High temperatures soar into the low-and-mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky.

However, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we get into Wednesday night. This morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed areas along and north of the Mountain Parkway in a Level 1 Marginal risk for strong storms. The primary threat will be strong, straight-line winds. The overall severe weather threat is low but not zero, so keep an eye on it.

End of the Work Week

Thursday looks mostly dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s, with lows falling into the lower-60s.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Friday. It will be warm with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s.

Saturday is looking warm and dry. Highs top out in the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures stay warm on Sunday, reaching the lower-90s by the afternoon. However, more showers and thunderstorms look possible by Sunday night.

These look to linger into Monday morning, too. Highs on Monday will be much cooler! Temperatures only reach the lower-80s, with lows falling into the upper-50s.

