Topping-off ceremony held for new Lexington hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major milestone in the construction of a new Lexington hospital was made Tuesday morning.

The first buildings of Baptist Health Hamburg are expected to open in the spring of 2024. Tuesday morning, a commemorative steel beam, signed by Baptist Health staff, was placed during a topping-out ceremony:

Topping-off ceremony for new Lexington hospital WATCH: Topping-off ceremony for new Baptist Health Lexington hospital. Posted by WKYT on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Plans for the new hospital location on Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg include an emergency department, a cancer center, diagnostic services including breast imaging and medical office building space.

“This is really a growing area and you’ve got the I-64/I-75 corridor. So, it’s very accessible for our patients,” said Chris Roty, Baptist Health Lexington president. “We’re able to meet them so to speak where they live work and play.”

Long-term plans call for additional developments and parking garages.

The new hospital location will bring 600-700 jobs to Lexington.

The goal is to provide more services to those who live in Hamburg and surrounding counties. About 60 percent of Baptist Health Lexington’s patients come from outside of Fayette County.

“Although today we’re officially topping off a building, there’s really no limit to the amount of good that will happen here at this new Baptist campus,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “Good healthcare will happen here for people in Lexington and also for central and eastern Kentucky. "

Phase one of the Baptist Health Hamburg project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Construction is expected to be complete by next year.

