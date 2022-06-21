Advertisement

Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

By Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop outside a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports a fight broke out between two groups of girls inside the Walmart and continued into the parking lot.

Police say the altercations continued to a bus stop just outside the lot around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one of the girls charged at 14-year-old Malia Powell with a knife and stabbed her at the bus stop.

Powell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the girls involved and are using surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot and social media posts in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
Nancy Ritchie has owned and operated Ritchie's Art and Gift Shoppe since 1962.
Pikeville store owner celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years of business
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.
Knox County suspects arrested
Escaped inmate, other suspect arrested in Knox County

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to fans after an NFL football...
Rob Gronkowski retires, won’t join Tom Brady for 3rd season
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
Emmy, the harbor seal pup, with her mother, Tonie.
Louisville Zoo mourns death of 7-week-old seal pup