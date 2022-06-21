Summer officially kicks off with above average temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to Summer! The Summer Solstice was 5:13 a.m. this morning and it’s surely going to feel like summer around the mountains as we head through this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The insane humidity of last week doesn’t look to make a return this week, but it will still be a bit muggy at times at night, starting with tonight...but nothing off the charts. We remain mostly clear as lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s overnight.

Warmer weather continues into the day on Wednesday with plentiful sunshine during the day. That sunshine is going to allow highs to warm quick, back into the lower to middle 90s, with more clouds working in as we head later into the day. By nighttime, however, we’ll have to keep watch for a few showers and thunderstorms working in as a weak front works through. Ahead of it, we’ll be mild and muggy in the middle and upper 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds back into the mountains. And while it will be warm, with highs in the lower 90s, humidity doesn’t look to be off the charts. So it won’t be anything like the heat and humidity of last week. It will still be warm though. Lows overnight with scattered clouds drop back into the lower to middle 60s.

Models still don’t agree on the possibility for rain chances this weekend and early next week, but the best chances for some scattered showers and storms look to work in as we head for Sunday and Monday as our low pressure meanders. Either way, it does look to remain warm, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A very summerlike feel.

