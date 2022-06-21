‘Shoot Hoops Not Drugs’ camp with Jarrod Polson concludes in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Young mountain athletes had the opportunity to learn basketball and life skills from a national champion right in their backyard.

The Operation UNITE Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camp, led by 2012 national champion Wildcat Jarrod Polson, ended its tour of southeastern Kentucky in Harlan County.

“It’s awesome for me because I was literally them twenty years ago,” said Polson. “I grew up being a huge Kentucky fan and I knew when I saw a former Kentucky player it was like my day was made so it’s fun for me to do that for these kids.”

The camp welcomed 172 children from kindergarten through 12th grade as the former Wildcat ran basketball drills and how to apply lessons off the court.

Presented by the Kentucky National Guard, Shoot Hoops Not Drugs camps provide a safe, drug-free summer activity.

Since 2006, UNITE has conducted 90 Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps drawing 11,836 youth participants representing 63 Kentucky counties, 20 other states and two other countries.

