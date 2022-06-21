Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul talks kids vaccines, inflation, business struggles while in Franklin

The senator spoke to the Franklin Community at Simpson County courthouse
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul met with citizens of Franklin in the Simpson County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

The purpose of the meeting was so that the senator could hear about and listen to issues that are most important to them. Those issues varied from rising inflation, local businesses finding workers, and vaccines for children under 5 years old.

Senator Paul spoke about the worsening state of the economy and how it is hurting regular people in the commonwealth.

“As far as the state of the economy, I am very worried about where our country is right now. Inflation is everywhere, you can’t escape it,” he said.

He recognized that rising prices are causing people to cut back on spending and that some may not be able to afford necessities.

When speaking on the approval of vaccines for children under 5, he said that most kids that have had COVID should have developed immunity.

“Even kids who haven’t had COVID who get it for the first time, the death rates one in 2 million,” said Paul. “There’s a lot of ways to keep our kids safe but COVID is not one of them. For our kids-- we need to not be mandating it and parents need to be able to make their own choice.”

Paul is up for re-election in November. He will be running against Democrat Charles Booker in the General Election.

