Pikeville Elementary School hosts more than 100 kids for Camp Invention

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Camp Invention kicked off on Monday at Pikeville Elementary School with more than 100 kids from Kindergarten to Sixth Grade attending.

The camp’s focus is to introduce young minds to science, technology, engineering and math, otherwise known as STEM fields, in a fun and creative way.

“They get to come here, and they get to work collaboratively with one another, and they have a very creative experience,” said Camp Invention Director Markayla Stevens.

The camp also prepares children for the future training students to be future engineers, innovators and scientists with different modules and lessons. From jetpacks and jellyfish to robotic arms and Rube Goldberg machines.

“These kids are ready to get out this summer and learn to do some engineering and science and just the enthusiasm of the kids is just so heartwarming and exciting,” said Camp Invention Instructor Sarah Blackburn. “They are learning just the basic steps of the engineering process, what it means to invent something, what it means to think like a scientist, and hopefully we are laying the groundwork and planting seeds for them to be successful when they grow up in the world that they live in.”

It’s not just the kids’ enthusiasm that makes the camp enjoyable. Stevens added that even instructors and those who help with the camp are always excited to come back the next day.

“When we were all leaving, they were like ‘I can’t wait to come back tomorrow’,” said Stevens, “and that’s what we want our camp to be. We want it to be something that everyone looks forward to, coming to, and enjoying, whether you’re a camper or you’re helping out with it, we want it to be a fun and exciting experience for everyone.”

Stevens also said the camp is open to children outside of the Pikeville Independent School District and says around one-fifth of those attending are from schools other than Pikeville Elementary.

