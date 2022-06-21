Advertisement

Pikeville Elementary School hosts more than 100 kids for Camp Invention

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Camp Invention kicked off on Monday at Pikeville Elementary School with more than 100 kids from Kindergarten to Sixth Grade attending.

The camp’s focus is to introduce young minds to science, technology, engineering and math, otherwise known as STEM fields, in a fun and creative way.

“They get to come here, and they get to work collaboratively with one another, and they have a very creative experience,” said Camp Invention Director Markayla Stevens.

The camp also prepares children for the future training students to be future engineers, innovators and scientists with different modules and lessons. From jetpacks and jellyfish to robotic arms and Rube Goldberg machines.

“These kids are ready to get out this summer and learn to do some engineering and science and just the enthusiasm of the kids is just so heartwarming and exciting,” said Camp Invention Instructor Sarah Blackburn. “They are learning just the basic steps of the engineering process, what it means to invent something, what it means to think like a scientist, and hopefully we are laying the groundwork and planting seeds for them to be successful when they grow up in the world that they live in.”

It’s not just the kids’ enthusiasm that makes the camp enjoyable. Stevens added that even instructors and those who help with the camp are always excited to come back the next day.

“When we were all leaving, they were like ‘I can’t wait to come back tomorrow’,” said Stevens, “and that’s what we want our camp to be. We want it to be something that everyone looks forward to, coming to, and enjoying, whether you’re a camper or you’re helping out with it, we want it to be a fun and exciting experience for everyone.”

Stevens also said the camp is open to children outside of the Pikeville Independent School District and says around one-fifth of those attending are from schools other than Pikeville Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Nancy Ritchie has owned and operated Ritchie's Art and Gift Shoppe since 1962.
Pikeville store owner celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years of business
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Corbin High School student sees a dream come true at the U.S. Capitol Building
Southern Ky. high school graduate sees a dream come true at the U.S. Capitol Building
camp invention
Pikeville Elementary School hosts more than 100 kids for Camp Invention - 6pm
Lucas Jones was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition he has battled for the...
‘Half a heart, twice the fight’: Community rallies behind 9-year-old with heart condition
Kentucky House Bill 63 would ensure a School Resource Officer be made available in every school...
School districts make plans and face obstacles to assign School Resource Officers to every campus