McAlister’s Deli breaks ground in London, set to open later this year

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday was a big day for the City of London!

Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield, London Mayor Troy Rudder and London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paula Thompson were among those at the ground breaking ceremony.

Officials said the new McAlister’s Deli will be located next to Texas Roadhouse on KY 192.

The restaurant is scheduled to open this fall.

