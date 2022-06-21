Lexington Sporting Club plans to build complex off Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for nearly 150 acres of land just off of Newtown Pike, near the interstate.

That’s where the club wants to build its stadium, along with 12 youth soccer fields, between Newtown Pike and Russell Cave Road.

In a statement of justification, Anderson Communities, which owns this land, said the goal of Lexington Sporting Club is to continue to advance the sport of soccer and provide coaching and support for the 1,400 youth members.

They said a recent study indicated the youth facility alone would result in $8.5 million in taxes in the first 20 years and employ around 125 people.

In that statement of justification, Anderson Communities said a neighboring lot they own is where they and the Lexington Sporting Club want to build that 6,000-seat soccer stadium.

This is the second location the sporting club as openly talked about in terms of building their stadium.

Back in January the sporting club released renderings of their proposal for the High Street parking lot, but they told us in May that they removed themselves from the bid because it didn’t end up fitting the club’s vision or timeline.

The lot right now is a training center for horses. In fact, according to renderings we obtained, the youth fields would go right on top of where a training track is.

There is some pushback from horse facilities around here who worry about noise, traffic, and other negative impact it could bring.

According to plans, the only access to the stadium and fields, should they go there, will only be from Newtown Pike to Providence Place Parkway.

Russell Cave Road would only have an access point for emergency vehicles.

Next week, the Urban County Board of Adjustment will make a decision on whether to grant a conditional use permit for the youth sports fields.

A zoning change would be required for the stadium to be built there.

