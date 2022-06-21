Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff investigating fatal crash

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened on US-25 near Glenview Road Tuesday Morning.

Officials say in a release the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. between a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said more details will be released once next of kin is notified.

