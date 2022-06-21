Advertisement

Kentucky State Police begin SafeDRIVE initiative

Kentucky State Police
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are out on the interstate this week and notice more Kentucky State Troopers out patrolling than usual, there is a reason for that.

Tuesday through Thursday, troopers will be monitoring interstates as part of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SafeDRIVE initiative.

The “DRIVE” in SafeDRIVE’s acronym stands for Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement.

Major Nathan Day, Director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, says Operation SafeDRIVE can significantly impact highway safety.

“Operation SafeDRIVE is another way for us to ensure motorists are traveling safely on our roadways,” says Day. “We know many individuals are traveling through our state in the summer months, and our goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their destinations.”

